'Tearful' Kotoko midfielder Michael Akuffo lashes out 'wicked' club management



An emotional Kotoko midfielder Michael Akuffo has passed a damning verdict on the club's management, labeling as 'very wicked' inhumane treatment meted out to him.

The 30-year-old is bitter after the club told him to look elsewhere despite his years of dedicated service.

The former WAFA trainer resumed training with the Porcupine Warriors after recovering from an injury.

But says the club treated him poorly after claiming he was unfit to continue his career.

"Kotoko management took my medical report and told me their doctor told them I cannot play football again," he practically cried on Kumasi-based Angel FM

"This happened when I went there to take my four months unpaid salary.

"This current Kotoko management are very wicked.They are very wicked." he concluded

