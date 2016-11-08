Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Ghanaian midfielder Sulley Muniru doing well after latest injury setback at Romanian side Steau Bucureşti


Ghanaian midfielder Sulley Muniru says he's doing well after he suffered a serious injury during Steaua BucureÅŸti 2-0 win over Viitorul on Sunday.

The 24-year-old was replaced five minutes into the second half after he bled profusely from a serious head injury.

But the Ghanaian has taken to social networking site facebook to give assurances everything is fine.

"I had a cut last night, but now I'm fine. Thank you all for your posts. No pain does not win!" wrote the title for 24 years on its Facebook page.

