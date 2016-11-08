

Ghanaian midfielder Sulley Muniru says he's doing well after he suffered a serious injury during Steaua BucureÅŸti 2-0 win over Viitorul on Sunday.

The 24-year-old was replaced five minutes into the second half after he bled profusely from a serious head injury.

But the Ghanaian has taken to social networking site facebook to give assurances everything is fine.

"I had a cut last night, but now I'm fine. Thank you all for your posts. No pain does not win!" wrote the title for 24 years on its Facebook page.

