Miksi Regional Playing Cards Tournament Launched

The fifth edition of the annual Miksi Greater Accra Regional Playing Cards Tournament has been launched at the Manchester Pub at Nungua in the Greater Accra Region.

CEO of Media 2 Concepts, Steve Tawiah Bortier who launched the competition said they have come a long way and every season, interests in the event keeps souring with more clubs wishing to join.

He said this year’s programmes has been scheduled for the Nungua Traditional Authority on November 19 and 20 with attractive prizes from Cowbell (Promasidor), the sponsoring company at stake.

He noted that this year’s event is to promote peace, love and unity among Ghanaians as the nation goes to the polls to retain or elect new political leaders.

Steve T. Bortier also known as DJ Lalu hinted that there will be a special side attraction of a very popular musician to thrill players and fans of Playing Cards and urged all Ghanaians to comport themselves before, during and after the elections.

He stressed that top political and sports dignitaries will grace the programme.

Theo Armah of Obonu FM, a member of the organizing committee thanked Cowbell for maintaining its status as official sponsor of the Playing Cards in the Region and said plans are advanced to move the programme to other regions and then organize a national championship. He also praisd Obunu FM, the strong media partner.

Meanwhile, yours truly has been co-opted as a member of the Media and Publicity Committee together with Raymond Ackumey of Ghanaian Times.