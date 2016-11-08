MAHAMA Stretches Muscle  ….In Asawase Health-walk



PRESIDENT JOHN Dramani Mahama on Sunday led thousands of National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters in Kumasi in a mammoth health walk at the Asawase Constituency.

The crowd was so thick that, for security reasons, the president walked for some few minutes and he was made to stand in a car and wave at the enthusiastic-crowd, who were wearing NDC paraphernalia.

All roads from the Manhyia Roundabout through to Alabar, to Akotialine, Pay All, Railway Quarters to Aboabo, were jammed with a sea of merry-making NDC supporters.

They crowd were heard singing victory songs as they cheerfully waved NDC flags throughout the duration of the walk, which resulted in massive vehicular traffic in some parts of Kumasi.

The NDC in the Asawase Constituency had lately been organizing health walks on Sundays to remain fit, but the presence of President Mahama seemed to have turned the Sunday event into a political rally.

Addressing the crowd at the Aboabo School Park, which was the converging point, President Mahama stated that what he had witnessed has given him hope that the NDC would win more than one million votes in the Ashanti Region.

He urged the NDC members to continually sustain the high momentum by regularly organizing health walks to keep them fit and also show to the world that the NDC is stronger now in the Ashanti Region.

President Mahama urged all those who doubt that the NDC would retain political power on December 7 to visit Aboabo and witnessed the huge crowd that came out on Sunday “and they will change their minds”.

Known NDC stalwarts such as Kofi Adams, Hon. Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, the Asawase MP, John Alexander Ackon, the Ashanti Regional Minister and his deputy, Andy Osei Okrah and Francis Dodovi, took part in the health walk.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi.