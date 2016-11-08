Accra Open Rocks Achimota

The best form of golf is expected to rock the Achimota Golf Club next week; from November 16 to 20, with this year's Accra Open tourney, the Executive Council of the Club has said.

Considered as the Club's flagship tournament, it will draw crack golfers from across the country and the sub-region to battle for supremacy and attractive prizes at stake.

And beginning next Wednesday, category B players, seniors and the juniors will set the tone for the competition. Tee-off is 6am. The Pros, and handicap 5 and below players will take their turn on the following day, while Group A category players, the pros and handicap 5 and below players play on Saturday.

Competition secretary, Mr George Y. Amoah pointed out that “It is going to be a week of packed, competitive and entertaining golf fiesta; Monday and Tuesday would be used as practice sessions where the pros, scratch, Group B and handicap players can go the course and hit some balls.

“By Friday, there will be a cut; meaning those who failed to make the benchmark will not proceed to the next day. The third day will see Group A players take their turn. On Saturday, the lower handicappers (Scratch), the pros will play to be followed by a cut in the evening, with the rest playing on Sunday.”

He mentioned that a special cocktail event would be held on Friday evening to usher in the 90-Hole competition.

At stake for the hole-in-one winner is a $100,000 plus brand new Jaguar (F) donated by Jaguar and Land Rover on Hole 18.

Also, players who will distinguish themselves in the other categories will go home with trophies, fully paid air tickets to the Americas, Europe and Dubai as well as mouthwatering cash for the pros.

Group B players-the Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin and renowned businessman Sir Sam Jonah would be giving the five-day tourney a royal and business touch with their presence.