Transfer News: Foovi Aguidi joins Al Ahli Manama from Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak forward Foovi Aguidi has officially joined Bahraini side Al Ahli Manama on a year deal.

Aguidi joined the Phobians last two seasons from Burkinabe side Santos FC. He had a superb debut campaign with the Accra giants, becoming the club's top-scorer with 13 goals which earned him a call up to senior national team of Togo.

However, in his second season many taught he would replicate that performance but he failed to do that and that forced the Phobians to release him ahead of the upcoming Ghana Premier League.

After completing his move to the Bahraini side, the 24 year-old bulky forward says his latest move is a challenge for him.

"It's a good challenge. The past season has been difficult with the Phobians and it is an opportunity to express myself better elsewhere,' Foovi told Africatopsports in Togo.

Aguidi will be hoping to rediscover his old form following his latest move.

