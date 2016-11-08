Hearts-Meadeama Transfer Battle: Malik Akowuah tells his side of the story

Newly signed Hearts of Oak midfielder Malik Akowuah says Medeama was aware of his move to Hearts of Oak.

Akowuah joined the Phobians on Monday after penning down a three-year deal with the Accra giants but Medeama swiftly released a statement indicating that they have no idea about their player's move to the former Premier League champions.

Akowuah, however, has stated that he is surprised by the conduct of Medeama, stressing that the Tarkwa giants had knowledge of his move to Hearts of Oak.

'I don't think Hearts of Oak will sign me without talking to Medeama. Hearts will not do that and I will also not disrespect the contract I had with Medeama,' Akowuah told Asempa FM.

'The thing is, Hearts of Oak contacted me expressing their interest,' he continued. 'But I told them to call Medeama President (Moses Parker) so they spoke with him and later Hearts of Oak sent a delegation to Tarkwa and held talks with me. After that I called the club President and he told me they have agreed everything with Hearts of Oak, and the only thing left was my onward transfer figure.

'So I called Alhjai Akanbi (Hearts of Oak Board Member) and he told me they have agreed everything with Medeama, so they fixed a date for me to come Accra to put pen to paper. Immediately I called Moses Parker and told him that Hearts of Oak said I should come and sign and he gave me the go ahead to sign. So I'm surprised that after signing the club has released a statement saying they have no idea about my move to Hearts of Oak.'

