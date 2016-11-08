Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
8 November 2016

Goalie Daniel Agyei announces departure from Medeama


Medeama goalkeeper Daniel Agyei has announced his departure from the club.

Agyei, 24, has decided to move on after ending his short term contract with the Yellow and Mauves.

The former Ghana Under-20 shot-stopper dislodged long-standing goalkeeper Muntari Tagoe during his brief spell.

And he has confirmed he will be seeking for a new adventure elsewhere.

'Words can not vividly described the extent to which I am emotionally saying goodbye to my darling club Medeama Sc, he posted on facebook.

'I want to thank the management, the technical team, the playing body and the fans for their wonderful support they gave me during my short stay with the club. Medeama will forever remain in my Heart.'

