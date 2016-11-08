Malik Akowuah laughs off Medeama threats

Malik Akowuah has categorically denied he joined Hearts of Oak without the knowledge of Medeama.

The midfielder was unveiled as Hearts of Oak player but the Tarkwa side threw a spanner in the wheel of the Phobians claiming they did not formalize the process.

They released an official statement threatening legal action but Akowuah has rubbished those claims.

“I heard about the letter yesterday when a friend called and told me that Medeama are threatening to sue Hearts because of me. It baffles me that Medeama are claiming to know nothing about the deal,” Akowuah said on Asempa FM.

“When Hearts expressed interest in signing me, I told them to contact my club first and they did. Later I heard negotiations between the clubs were done but the only thing left for Hearts to do was to finalize with the percentage of my onward transfer.”

“But later, I had a call from Alhaji Akambi telling me that they’ve concluded everything with Medeama, therefore I should contact them, which I obliged. I later called chairman [Moses Parker] and he gave the green light to talk to Hearts and discuss my personal terms. So, I don’t know where this letter emerged from.”

Hearts of Oak are also of the view they signed the player through the right process.

