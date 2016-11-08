NFL: LeBron fears NFL losing fun as NBA, MLB ratings surge

LeBron James isn't sure why the NFL is losing US television viewers while the NBA and Major League Baseball enjoy strong ratings, but he warns the fun factor is dwindling.

The Cleveland Cavaliers superstar, speaking to reporters after a workout Monday, said he enjoyed seeing his favorite NFL team, the Dallas Cowboys, win 35-10 at Cleveland on Sunday before appearing at a campaign rally for US Presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton ahead of Tuesday's election.

But he noted how several top NFL players have said the NFL is more and more becoming the "No Fun League" and that could be a factor in drops of about 18 or 19 percent on Sunday and Thursday and nearly 25 percent on Mondays.

"I don't know the reason," James said. "I've heard some of the comments from some of the players about the game that the fun part of it is kind of being taken away.

"I know when I played (American) football I played it for that reason, for the competition and for the fun of it. I've seen a couple of the main guys talk about how the game is not as fun.

"You definitely don't want to take the fun away from the game. That's why we all fell in love with sports in general, to have fun with it." Kids trim LeBron's TV time

Four-time NBA Most Valuable Player James did explain why he doesn't catch as many telecasts as he once did, aside from the NBA's 82-game schedule keeping him busy.

"My kids kind of take me away from a lot of things that I used to watch," he said.

LeBron James and Cleveland Cavaliers teammates attended Game Seven of the 2016 World Series between the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Indians (Getty/AFP/File)

