Ghana Premier League: Dong Bortey eyes Black Stars call-up

Bernard Dong Bortey is aiming to get a call-up into the Black Stars, saying he is still capable of serving his nation as a footballer.

The 34-year-old winger is currently training with his former club Accra Hearts of oak in his quest to revive his career and feature for the team in the upcoming season.

He has therefore indicated that his aim is not just to secure a place in the Hearts of Oak team, but also to end up getting Avram Grant's call-up.

'I am coming to revive Hearts of Oak to the level I left them. I am a different Dong Bortey to help the young players, but not to cause any troubles. I have already started training with Hearts of Oak and I am not expecting any signing on fee,' he told Happy FM.

'At the moment my target is not Olympics, Kotoko, but I want to play for the Black Stars. They should give me an opportunity to display my capabilities. After all I am also a Ghanaian. I can play actively, is it the running or the football?'

Dong Bortey played for the Black Stars in the early 2000 during the golden era of Accra Hearts of Oak.

