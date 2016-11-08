Boxing: Emmanuel Tagoe begins tour with IBO title

Ghana's Emmanuel 'Game Boy' Tagoe is rallying support of his countrymen ahead of his IBO Lightweight world championship versus Fernando David Saucedo of Argentina by taking the belt on a tour of his community on Friday.

He will be in the company of former 3-time world champion, 'Marvelous' Nana Yaw Konadu.

The belt arrived in Accra last Monday ahead of the November 25 clash dubbed 'Fist of Destiny' at the newly built ultra modern boxing stadium on the outskirts of the Ghanaian capital. Keen to garner enough support as well as publicize the event, BabyJet Promotions have lined up a series of tours with the title.

It all began in Bukom, the same boxing-mad community in Accra which has produced many world champions, a list Tagoe craves to join with victory over Saucedo come fight night. First point of call was the Tagoe Family House where the boxer's immediate relatives poured blessings and well wishes on him in the bid to be world champion.

Other community leaders Team Tagoe and BabyJet Promotions called on for blessings included the Sakumo Wulomo, Nae Wulomo and Korle Wulomo, all revered traditional priests in the boxer's native Ga land.

The IBO title tour continues on Monday with courtesy calls on the Ga Traditional Council, SSNIT and Sports Minister, Hon. Nii Lante Vanderpuye who aside being a former boxer, sports man and journalist of repute, is also the Member of Parliament for the area.

Tagoe vrs Saucedo for the IBO Lightweight championship of the world is put together by Ghana national soccer team captain, Asamoah Gyan's BabyJet Promotions and rocks Accra on Friday November 25. Saucedo is expected to arrive in Ghana on November 19, six days to fight night.

