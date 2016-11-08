Hearts set to open contract extension talks with defender Inusah Musah



Hearts are set for contract extension talks with defender Inusah Musah, according to multiple sources.

The 23-year-old has impressed since he joined the capital-based side from Tudu Mighty Jets.

The Phobians are eager to tie him down to a further two year to his contract as his current deal is set to expire in 2017.

The move is intended to ward off interest from Ghana Premier League champions Wa All Stars.

