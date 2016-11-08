AshantiGold inquire about Paul Aidoo's availability from Medeama

AshantiGold SC have officially written to Medeama SC to inquire about the availability of stalwart defender Paul Aidoo, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.

The Elephants wants to replace their departed reliable centre back Kadri Mohammed with the versatile and experienced defender.

Aidoo joined the Yellow and Mauves from Berekum Chelsea last season.

He played a significant role in CAF Confederations Cup and the Ghana Premier League for the Tarkwa side.

By Nuhu Adams



