2018 World Cup: CK Akunnor confident Black Stars will triumph against Egypt without Gyan, Asamoah

Ex-Ghana captain CK Akunnor is confident the Black Stars will overcome an injury list akin to a 'wartime news bulletin' and raise their game ahead of the titanic 2018 World Cup qualifier against Egypt on Sunday.

Captain Asamoah Gyan joined a list of players who will miss the crucial tie at the Borg El Arab stadium in Alexandria.

Gyan, who plays for Dubai-based Al Ahli ruled himself out of the clash after suffering an injury during a training session.

He joins Juventuns midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah, who has also been ruled out due to fitness concerns.

There was no place for Sassuolo youngster Joseph Alfred Duncan who is battling an ankle injury.

But former Ghana international CK Akunnor remains defiant about the chances of the West Africans despite the absence of the key players.

'Though we'll be missing the services of Gyan, I think the players invited can record a decent result in Egypt," Akonnor said, as reported by Football Ghana.

'I'll urge every Ghanaian to pray for the team and I know [addition to their] support, the boys can make us proud.

"In a match like this, you'll need your big guns but this is the situation we find ourselves in now and we must cope with it and fight on.

'With the two [new] boys [Andy Yiadom and Alhassan Wakaso], I don't have much to say about them because I don't really know them, but I've been made aware that they're good and have been playing regular football for their respective clubs.

'Let's just hope [more] injuries do not set in before the game.'

The Black Stars have opened its camp in Dubai where they are currently fine-tuning ahead of the explosive clash against the Pharaohs on Sunday November 13.

