Medeama accuse Hearts of illegally signing Malik Akowuah

Medeama have threatened to report Accra Hearts of Oak to FIFA for illegally registering their player Malik Akowuah

'expressed its indignation regarding the dealings of Hearts officials in relation to our player'.

"We would like to put on record that Medeama SC has not reached any agreement with Hearts regarding Akowuah and therefore view the latest development as an illegality," part of a statement signed by club president Moses Armah read

"We wish to express our indignation regarding the dealings of Hearts officials in relation to our player.

"We find the conduct of Hearts illegal, shocking, anaemic and unprofessional and we will refer them to the appropriate quarters.

"Hearts are in direct breach of FIFA rules regarding player transfer policy and therefore the club will take appropriate action against Hearts and the player.

"The act is even more unacceptable because it comes from a club with such stature.

"The club has ordered the player to return to Tarkwa with IMMEDIATE EFFECT to continue pre-season."the statement concluded.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh