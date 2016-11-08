Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 8 November 2016 08:25 CET

Chicago Fire claim Accam receives late Ghana call-up for Egypt game

American side Chicago Fire are claiming that their Ghana midfielder David Accam has recevied a late call-up to join the Black Stars on Tuesday.

According to the MLS side the winger has been given a late call to take part of the squad for Sunday's 2018 World Cup Qualifying match against Egypt in Alexandria.

Accam was not part of the 23-man squad coach Avram Grant named for the match to be played in Alexandria.

With no reported late injuries, the call-up for Accam comes as a surprise with all the 23 players expected to report to camp in Dubai.

The 2016 Fire MVP and Golden Boot winner will join the Black Stars for a training camp in Dubai before traveling to Alexandria for the qualifier.

Ghana has been drawn into Group E with Congo, Egypt and Uganda

