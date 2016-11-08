Black Stars boost training in Dubai with Altitude Mask ahead of Egypt clash

The Black Stars have been using the state-of-the-art Altitude Mask to supplement their training schedules in Dubai ahead of their crucial 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Egypt.

Ghana's squad opened camp in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday where they plan to train for five days.

Altitude Mask, replicates high-altitude conditions and has been used by a host of high-profile sports stars who look for a vital edge in their training regimes.

Avram Grant and his technical team believe Altitude Mask will boost the fitness of the players.

Ghana will leave the Gulf country on Friday via a chartered flight and in Egypt the next day.

The match will be played at the Borg El-Arab Stadium in Alexandria on 13 November.

