World Cup qualification will be easy if we beat Ghana - Egypt star Salah

Egypt midfielder Ibrahim Salah says winning Sunday's 2018 World Cup qualifier against Ghana will make qualification easy.

The Pharaohs will take on the Black Stars at Borg El-Arab Stadium in Alexandria in the second round of matches in Group E.

Egypt have the advantage as they lead the group with three points - two more than second placed Ghana.

A victory for the home side will extend their lead as Uganda who also have one point will host Congo in the group's other game.

Salah says defeating their biggest threat in the group on Sunday will make qualifying for the tournament a stroll in the park.

'The game is really important for the Egyptian football and I hope for a win to make the World Cup qualifiers easier for us,' Salah told ON Sport.

'I don't care if I will play against Ghana or not, all I care about is to qualify to the World Cup,' The 29-year-old concluded.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com