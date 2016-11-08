Sports Minister Nii Lante contradicts President Mahama; says no new stadium for Volta Region

Ghana's Sports Minister Hon. Nii Lante Vanderpuye has sharply contradicted President John Dramani Mahama who had earlier promised that a new Sports Stadium will be constructed in the Volta Region, with the Minister insisting that no new stadium will be established for the Voltarians.

According to the Minister, all is set for the rejuvenation of the existing Ho Sports Stadium.

To this effect, engineers have been assigned to conduct feasibility studies at the old facility from next week to ascertain the level of work needed to be done.

Mr Vanderpuije who disclosed this to GBC Volta Star Radio Sports Desk on the sidelines of a health walk organized by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) through some principal streets of Ho at the weekend noted that, the renovation when done will be similar to the Cape Coast stadium with a capacity of about 16,000.

This revelation has attracted anger in the region especially when the President of the Republic John Dramani Mahama on countless occasions reiterated government desire to build a new sports stadium for the Volta Region.

The Sports Minister further disclosed that government had decided to reconstruct the old stadium instead of constructing a new one as earlier proposed citing proximity as a factor.

'We don't want the situation where the stadium will be too far from town thereby bringing transportation problems as we are witnessing with the Essipong stadium' the minister said.

This disclosure was questioned and criticized by the citizenry especially when the proposed site is just about 2kms away from the regional capital bringing the reason of the Minister into disrepute.

Many have therefore resort to the media to seek clarification as to who is telling the people the truth regarding the stadium. The Minister or the President?

Former Sports Ministers over the years have contradicted each other on issues of the Ho Sports Stadium pointing to the commitment of government in realizing this dream.

The existing Ho Sports Stadium had never seen any form of renovation since it was constructed in 1957 and has been in a deplorable state over the years.

The situation had forced the National Sports Authority to close down the facility about a year and a half ago.

This has forced many users of the facility to look for alternative venues for their sporting activities.

According to the Minister, the project is expected to last for 18 months reiterating that no new stadium will be constructed despite the President's promise.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com