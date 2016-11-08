Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Medeama order for the 'immediate return' of Malik Akowuah to club

By MyJoyOnline

Medeama SC have ordered for the immediate return of Malik Akowuah to the club hours after Hearts of Oak confirmed his capture.

The Phobians confirmed the signing of the midfielder on their official twitter account but the Tarkwa club have moved to stall the move.

According to Medeama, the Phobians are yet to complete the due process in signing the midfielder, hence finding the move illegal.

They have demanded for the immediate return of Akowuah to club’s preseason in their official statement below.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Kweku Arhin

By: Attah-Brako Auxtyn (
