Kerber tops WTA rankings after year-enders, Konta solidifies 10th

Berlin, Nov. 7, (GNA/dpa) - Germany's Angelique Kerber continued to top the world rankings released by the WTA Monday while Britain's Johanna Konta boosted her spot in the leading 10.

Kerber ends the season on 9,080 points after winning her first two grand slams. American great Serena Williams trails on 7,050.

Konta was the only member of the top 10 in action at the second-tier season-ending WTA Elite Trophy last week and added more points to her tally by reaching the semi-finals, losing to Petra Kvitova.

The two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova moved to 11th from the 13th after going on to beat Elina Svitolina in the final.

WTA top 10 as of November 7 (previous ranking in parenthesis):

1.(1) Angelique Kerber, Germany, 9,080 points

2.(2) Serena Williams, United States, 7,050

3.(3) Agnieszka Radwanska, Poland, 5,600

4.(4) Simona Halep, Romania, 5,228

5.(5) Dominika Cibulkova, Slovakia, 4,875

6.(6) Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic, 4,600

7.(7) Garbine Muguruza, Spain, 4,236

8.(8) Madison Keys, United States, 4,137

9.(9) Svetlana Kuznetsova, Russia, 4,115

10.(10) Johanna Konta, Britain, 3,843.

