Murray displaces Djokovic to top ATP rankings; Federer sinks

Berlin, Nov. 7, (GNA/dpa) - Britain's Andy Murray has ended the 122-week reign of Novak Djokovic to become the 26th man to top the world rankings, released by the ATP on Monday.

Murray secured the honour by virtue of a semi-final walkover at the Paris Masters on Saturday after the Serb lost in the quarters. The 29-year-old Scot then celebrated in style by defeating John Isner in Sunday's final.

It completes a sensational 2016 for Murray who won his second Wimbledon, second Olympic gold and became a father for the first time.

Further down the rankings, 17-time grand slam winner Roger Federer tumbled to 16th as he sits out the end of the season to recover from injury. Rafael Nadal, who is also preparing for 2017, stayed in the top 10 at eighth.

ATP top 10 as of November 7 (previous ranking in parenthesis):

1.(2) Andy Murray, Britain, 11,185 points

2.(1) Novak Djokovic, Serbia, 10,780

3.(3) Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, 5,115

4.(5) Milos Raonic, Canada, 5,050

5.(4) Kei Nishikori, Japan, 4,705

6.(7) Gael Monfils, France, 3,625

7.(10) Marin Cilic, Croatia 3,450

8.(6) Rafael Nadal, Spain, 3,300

9.(8) Dominic Thiem, Austria, 3,215

10.(11) Tomas Berdych, Czech Republic, 3,060.

GNA