Murray plotting his strategy for retaining top ranking

London, Nov. 7, (GNA/dpa) - Andy Murray will huddle with his close advisors this week to plot strategy for the season-ending World Tour Finals starting on Sunday, where the Scot will play as top seed after seizing the number one ranking last weekend.

Murray will also meet up again with coach Ivan Lendl, as the pair combine for the first time since the US Open. Over recent months, Murray went on a tear, winning four tournaments on the trot to break through as best player in the current game.

After flying back to Britain on a private jet after winning the Paris Masters, Murray is taking a day or two to recover and let his new status fully sink in. He will have to be at his best in London though against the best players of the season, as he holds a small 450-point lead over rival Novak Djokovic in the ranking race.

"I'll sit down with my team, maybe before London starts. Ivan arrives on Wednesday so I will look at my schedule for the beginning part of next year and set goals through to March probably," Murray said. "I have found that I have worked better when I have had more short-term goals."

Murray added he is still getting over his rise to the top ranking nine years after first touching number two.

"These last few months, no one would have expected what I have done after the French Open (which he lost to Djokovic in the final). It was unexpected to me, as well.

"I have no idea what place I'm going to be in five or six months' time. But obviously I'd love to win the Australian Open because it's the next major goal. I've been close a number of times and I have never quite done it.

"Mentally I have been in a good place for a long time now this year, and I don't feel stressed at all really away from the court. The matches are obviously what were tiring. and losing is tougher than winning. GNA