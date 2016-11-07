Cristiano Ronaldo aiming to continue at Real Madrid beyond 2021

Madrid, Nov. 7, (GNA/dpa) - Cristiano Ronaldo wants to continue at Real Madrid beyond 2021 at a press conference held Monday to celebrate the agreement of a new five-year deal with the club.

"This is a special day for me, because this is the club of my heart. This is my home, the best club in the world," the 31 year-old Portuguese striker said.

"I am extending my contract for five years, but I would like to make it clear that this is not my last contract here ... I want to continue making history here, I don't know until what age."

Ronaldo - the top scorer in Real's illustrious history - has helped the Whites win two Champions Leagues, two Spanish cups, one Club World Cup and one Spanish league.

According to media reports, he will receive a substantial salary increase. It is his second extension since joining from Manchester United in 2009.

Real president Florentino Perez opened the press conference by saying to Ronaldo: "You are a legend because you have become our top scorer, by putting away more than 50 goals per season.

"You are insatiable in the search for new trophies, because you never get tired of winning. That is why we want you to continue here."

Ronaldo is the latest Real player to agree to a contract extension recently, after Pepe, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Lucas Vazquez and Gareth Bale.

GNA