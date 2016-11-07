WASSOSA holds Fun Games

Accra, Nov. 7, GNA - The West Africa Senior High School Old Students Association (WASSOSA) is constructing a Home Economics Block and a Boys Dormitory for the school to enhance effective teaching and learning.

The projects, expected to be completed by the year 2018, are being financed through voluntary contributions and fundraising activities.

The association had already completed a 12-seater toilet facility for the school.

Mr David Ako Odoi, President of the association disclosed this at the end of the association's Fun Games held at Adenta in Accra.

The games formed part of activities marking the 70th anniversary celebrations of the school and also to socialize, fraternize and make merry.

They competed in soccer, volleyball, Tennis, Ludo, Lime and Spoon race, Tug-Of Peace, Sack Race and other sporting events.

Mr Odoi urged the members of the association to take active interest in the activities of the association and contribute meaningfully to ensure the early completion of the projects.

Mr Edison Osei Gyamera, Headmaster of the school said the school, which was established in 1946, had turned out many graduates some of whom are occupying key positions in the country.

He urged the students to desist from all forms of negative tendencies that may ruin their future aspirations.

GNA