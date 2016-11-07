Breaking News: Medeama accuse Hearts of 'tapping-up' Malik Akowuah, orders midfielder to return to Tarkwa with 'immediate effect'



Medeama have accused Hearts of Oak for illegally signing Malik Akowuah, ordering the midfielder to return to Tarkwa with 'immediate effect' while warning it will report the conduct of the Ghanaian giants to FIFA.

Hearts announced the signing of the 26-year-old on a three-year deal on Monday.

But the Yellow and Mauves are angry insisting no agreement has been reached between the two parties.

In a strongly-worded statement issued by the club few hours after the announcement the club 'expressed its indignation regarding the dealings of Hearts officials in relation to our player'.

"We would like to put on record that Medeama SC has not reached any agreement with Hearts regarding Akowuah and therefore view the latest development as an illegality," part of a statement signed by club president Moses Armah read

"We wish to express our indignation regarding the dealings of Hearts officials in relation to our player.

"We find the conduct of Hearts illegal, shocking, anaemic and unprofessional and we will refer them to the appropriate quarters.

"Hearts are in direct breach of FIFA rules regarding player transfer policy and therefore the club will take appropriate action against Hearts and the player.

"The act is even more unacceptable because it comes from a club with such stature.

"The club has ordered the player to return to Tarkwa with IMMEDIATE EFFECT to continue pre-season."the statement concluded.

Akowuah is one of the most influential players at the club, helping the Tarkwa-based side to reach the group stage of the 2016 CAF Confederation Cup.

He is contracted to the Medeama until 2018.



