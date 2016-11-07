Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
7 November 2016

Hearts of Oak sign goalkeepr Ben Mensah

By MyJoyOnline

Accra Hearts of Oak have completed the signing of keeper Ben Kusi Mensah on a two year deal.

The keeper joins from relegated New Edubiase who were sent to the second tier of the Ghana league.

Ben Mensah was one of the standout performers for Edubiase and it is expected that he will challenge for the number one spot at Hearts of Oak .

But he will face stiff competition from Samuel Akurugu.

Mensah is expected to join his team mates in preseason in the coming days as they prepare for the G6 tournament.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Kweku Arhin

