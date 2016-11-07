'Legend' Bernard Don Bortey wants Hearts of Oak return; starts training with club

Former Hearts of Oak star Bernard Don Bortey has been training with club with the view of sealing a return to the club.

The 34-year-old is hopeful he can contribute massively to the club's revival.

Bortey, a three-time league with the Phobians, has made himself available to be signed.

"I am here to play for Hearts because if l sit at home and see the way things are going, it saddens me. Hearts made me who l am today so if things are not going the way the supporters want we need to come in and help," he told Adom Sports.

"I don't need money from the club and the supporters but only their prayers and l will make them proud.

"My comeback will help the team to win trophies again."

Last season, he played for Division One League side Samartex.

