OFFICIAL: Malik Akowuah completes Hearts of Oak move

Hearts have announced the signing of Medeama midfielder Malik Akowuah on a three-year deal.

GHANAsoccernet.com reported first that the 26-year-old will put pen-to-paper on a long term deal today (Monday).

The Phobians finally have their man after the former Ashantigold and Great Olympics enforcer signed a long-term contract with the club.

Akowuah signs for Hearts

Accra Hearts of Oak is delighted to announce the signing of Malik Akowuah from Medeama.... https://t.co/WMv0BT4srW

— Accra Hearts Of Oak (@HeartsOfOakGH) November 7, 2016

OFFICIAL: "Welcome to Hearts of Oak Malik Akowuah!!!" #AHOSC pic.twitter.com/RW7igC54B8 — Accra Hearts Of Oak (@HeartsOfOakGH) November 7, 2016

