Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 7 November 2016 18:55 CET

OFFICIAL: Malik Akowuah completes Hearts of Oak move

Hearts have announced the signing of Medeama midfielder Malik Akowuah on a three-year deal.

GHANAsoccernet.com reported first that the 26-year-old will put pen-to-paper on a long term deal today (Monday).

The Phobians finally have their man after the former Ashantigold and Great Olympics enforcer signed a long-term contract with the club.

Akowuah signs for Hearts
Accra Hearts of Oak is delighted to announce the signing of Malik Akowuah from Medeama.... https://t.co/WMv0BT4srW

— Accra Hearts Of Oak (@HeartsOfOakGH) November 7, 2016

OFFICIAL: "Welcome to Hearts of Oak Malik Akowuah!!!" #AHOSC pic.twitter.com/RW7igC54B8 — Accra Hearts Of Oak (@HeartsOfOakGH) November 7, 2016

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

May God bless you and protect you from every dangers. Amen
By: Albertini
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img