US-based KMG Sports Management to organize soccer tournament and coaching seminar in Ghana

U.S based sports management consult KMG Sports Management will hold a three-day soccer tournament and a coaching seminar in Accra from 23rd to 26th November this year.

The exercise is aimed at identifying talents for the future as well as equipping coaches with the modern trend of coaching techniques.

Led by the Technical Directors of the Belgium Football Association Chris Van Puyvelde and the Ghana Football Association, Francis Oti Akenten, the three-day exercise will see eight teams competing in a tournament under the eagle eyes of many foreign scouts.

Former US national team player and Executive Director of KMG George Lamptey, will also be in attendance to provide theoretical and practical coaching lessons for coaches who will register for the exercise.

The U20 sides of Ghana Premier League clubs Liberty Professionals and Great Olympics as well Division One sides Danbort FC and Sporting Mirren will all take part in the tournament.

Other teams include the national U20 side of Burkina Faso, A.S. Young Stars FC of Cote d'Ivoire, Glo Lamp Academy and Medina Republicans FC.

Coaches who are interested in the course are expected to register with the Technical Department of the Ghana Football Association or contact the Country Director of KMG Sports Management Frank Oppong for details.

Certificates will be awarded coaches who take part in the event and for those who will excel at the event.

The Executive Director of KGM Sports Management, George Lamptey, is also the founder and CEO of High Level Sports Academy located in California, USA.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

