Sports News | 7 November 2016 18:36 CET

Aduana Stars appoint Yusif Abubakar as coach

By MyJoyOnline

Giants Aduana Stars have signed a two-year contract with experienced coach Yusif Abubakar.

The deal was signed in Dormaa on Monday afternoon hours after arriving in the town and finalizing talks.

Abubakar replaces Ciaoba Aristica who guided the club to second place last season but left after his short-term contract expired.

He is making a return to club coaching after quitting Techiman City in the second round of the Ghana Premier League.

Abubakar has coached defunct Swedru All Blacks, Berekum Chelsea, Hearts of Oak, Medeama and Heart of Lions.

Story by Ghana/JoySports

Sports News

