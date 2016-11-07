Newcastle United fans applaud Christian Atsu's early goal in Cardiff City win



Newcastle United fans went into frenzy on Twitter after Christian scored an early goal in the side's 2-1 win at home to Cardiff City over the weekend.

The 24-year-old rattled home the opener in the third minute for the Magpies before Yoan Gouffran doubled the lead.

Aleksandar Mitrovic got into the box before slotting in the Ghana international, who made no mistake.

And United fans were left excited by the side's penchant for early goals.

Dan Robinson tweeted: 'Liking these early goals at home. No messing about.'

Pete Donell agreed, adding: 'These early goals are lovely for nerve settling purposes. Much appreciated. #nufc'

Twitter user Forde have Mercy believes the suspended Matt Ritchie may have a fight on his hands to regain his place from Atsu, saying: 'Early goal for Atsu. Ritchie may have a fight on his hands to get back into the team! #NUFC'

NUFC 360 added: 'Right @NUFC, keep that contract waiting for Atsu when he hits the dressing room at HT. #NUFC'

And Toon Army Dallas brilliantly joked: 'Atsu! Bless you!'

