Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 7 November 2016 16:40 CET

Lustenau boss Hubert Nagel reveals there have been offers for Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena


Lustenau boss Hubert Nagel has confirmed in-form Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena has attracted interest from several clubs in Europe.

The 21-year-old has hit a rich vein of form with German second-tier sides Nuremberg and Dynamo Dresden believed to be leading the chase.

And Lustenau manager Hubert Nagel reveals he could leave in the winter after receiving several offers for the Ghanaian attacker.

"In football any movement is possible today," he said when asked about the future of the striker

"He came from Liefering in the summer and could leave in the winter.

"There are offers on the table and we're looking at the best option."

The youngster has raked in 12 goals in 17 matches for the Austrian side.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Love your neighbor like your spare tyre, or find yourself under his/her car.
By: Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img