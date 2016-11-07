Lustenau boss Hubert Nagel reveals there have been offers for Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena



Lustenau boss Hubert Nagel has confirmed in-form Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena has attracted interest from several clubs in Europe.

The 21-year-old has hit a rich vein of form with German second-tier sides Nuremberg and Dynamo Dresden believed to be leading the chase.

And Lustenau manager Hubert Nagel reveals he could leave in the winter after receiving several offers for the Ghanaian attacker.

"In football any movement is possible today," he said when asked about the future of the striker

"He came from Liefering in the summer and could leave in the winter.

"There are offers on the table and we're looking at the best option."

The youngster has raked in 12 goals in 17 matches for the Austrian side.

