Sports News | 7 November 2016 16:40 CET

2016 Women’s Afcon: Black Queens to play Ideal Ladies in a friendly on Tuesday

Ghana's female senior national team the Black Queens will play Ideal Ladies FC in a friendly tomorrow at the Accra Sports Stadium as part of preparations for the 2016 Women's Afcon.

Kickoff is exactly 15:00 GMT.
This will be a preparatory game ahead of an international friendly with Cote d'Ivoire on Friday.

The Queens will also play the Bayana Bayana of South Africa on Sunday at the same venue.

Ghana is preparing for the 2016 African Women's Cup of Nations which kicks off in Cameroon on November 19.

Coach Yusif Basigi is expected to name his final 23 squad for the tournament by Friday, November 11.

