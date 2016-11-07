Black Stars begin camping in Dubai ahead of Egypt clash

The Black Stars will begin preparing in Dubai from Monday for their crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier against Egypt on November 13 in Alexandria.

The team was put together by Avram Grant last week and it included debutants Alhassan Wakaso, brother of Ghana midfielder Mubarak, and Barnsley player Andy Yiadom.

Head coach of the team, Avram Grant, is expected to land in the UAE on Monday ahead of the a large part of the team. Some foreign-based players and Wa All Stars goalie Richard Ofori are believed to be in Dubai already ahead of the training sessions.

Ghana will be in Dubai until November 11 before flying to Egypt for the match.

Ghana is seeking its first win in the series after drawing goalless with Uganda in the opening game of the qualifiers.

Egypt won its opening game against Congo Brazzaville and the Pharaohs will hope to get another victory and get revenge over Ghana for the humiliating 6-1 defeat in Kumasi in the 2014 World Cup qualifiers.

–

By: Citi Sports Desk