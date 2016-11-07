Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
7 November 2016

Brong Ahafo Division Two Zone IB: Young Apostles, AK Shion and Aston Villa qualify for sub-middle league

Young Apostles finished second in the Brong Ahafo Zone IB league but qualified for the sub-middle league despite losing 2-0 to leaders AK Shion on Sunday.

Despite losing on the final day of competition, Apostles finished second on the table.

They won nine matches, lost three and drew four totaling 31 points

Aston Villa were the third team to qualify from the zone.

