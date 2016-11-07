Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Golf | 7 November 2016 16:03 CET

Emile Short To Take Part In MTN CEO Invitational Golf Tourney

By El-Amisty Nobo

Ghana’s first Commissioner for Human Rights and Administrative Justice and a renowned golfer Emile Francis Short has confirmed his participation in the upcoming MTN CEO Invitational Golf Tournament, which tees off on Saturday, November 12, 2016 at the Sakumono Golf Club.

Other golf moguls who will partake in Saturday’s tourney apart from the famous Judge (Emile Short) are Frank Adu and Honorable Owusu Agyapong.

Over ninety (90) golfers from various golf clubs across the country are expected to vie for honors in this special event.

The MTN CEO Invitational Tournament is proudly sponsored by MTN Ghana with support from leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider, Huawei

Follow Amisty on twitter @ElAmistyNobo
Email: [email protected]

Golf

life as you see it, is a learning platform
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img