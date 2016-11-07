Emile Short To Take Part In MTN CEO Invitational Golf Tourney

Ghana’s first Commissioner for Human Rights and Administrative Justice and a renowned golfer Emile Francis Short has confirmed his participation in the upcoming MTN CEO Invitational Golf Tournament, which tees off on Saturday, November 12, 2016 at the Sakumono Golf Club.

Other golf moguls who will partake in Saturday’s tourney apart from the famous Judge (Emile Short) are Frank Adu and Honorable Owusu Agyapong.

Over ninety (90) golfers from various golf clubs across the country are expected to vie for honors in this special event.

The MTN CEO Invitational Tournament is proudly sponsored by MTN Ghana with support from leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider, Huawei

Follow Amisty on twitter @ElAmistyNobo

Email: [email protected]