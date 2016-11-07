Kessben Takes Over Kotoko?

Several names like Dr Kwaku Frimpong (Champion) Paul Afoko, etc have popped up for the vacant Asante Kotoko leadership role DAILY GUIDE SPORTS search has revealed.

But among the growing list, Kwabena Kesse popularly referred to as Kessben seem to be the probable candidate for the hot seat.

And should the club owner, Otumfuo Osei Tutu I settle on him as the man to take charge, he will be replacing the Dr Paul Adu Gyamfi led administration.

It has emerged that the Asantehene is taking his time to appoint a personality who has what it takes to restore the club's dwindling fortune.

Kotoko in recent times have struggled to maintain its soccer power-house status domestically and on the continent as well.

That, and other factors appear to have informed Manhyia where our search has revealed that crunch meetings were going on to pick a rightful candidate to steer the affairs of the Porcupine Warriors.

Earlier, Sammy Osei Kuffuor was tipped as the candidate for the job, but his alleged 'putting the cart before the horse' attitude robbed him of the prestigious position.

Kotoko finished fifth in the last league season.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum