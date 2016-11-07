“KP Boateng Must Apologise Or…”

Ghana Football Association vice president George Afriyie has declared that suspended Black Stars midfielder Kevin Prince Boateng will not be recalled into the senior national team if he remains defiant about his uncouth behaviour during the 2014 Fifa World Cup debacle in Brazil.

The Ghana FA second commander-in-chief says the Las Palmas midfielder should stop dreaming about getting back into the Black Stars team if he fails to render an unqualified apology to the entire nation.

Many football pundits and enthusiasts are championing for the invitation of the 29-year-old into the Black Stars team due to his purple patch of form with his Spanish side Las Palmas in the ongoing La Liga season.

Notwithstanding, the GFA capo feels such calls are unfounded as he thinks the former AC Milan enforcer will have no business in the team provided he expressed a deep remorse by rendering an unqualified apology to the nation at large.

“In every society, discipline must prevail. He [Kevin Prince Boateng] must first render an unqualified apology to the entire nation if he wants to be recalled into the Black Stars team once again,” Afriyie told Kumasi-based Angel FM.

“There’s no way we can condone such kind of an unruly behaviour from him and so he needs to show remorse for what he did before he may get another chance to play in the national team. Aside this, I don’t think he would be given the chance to get back into the squad for now,” he added.

Kevin Prince Boateng has notched four goals for Las Palmas in the ongoing La Liga top-flight season.