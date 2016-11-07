Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Hector Cuper cautiously optimistic ahead of Ghana showdown

By MyJoyOnline

Egypt coach Hector Cuper is preaching caution ahead of Ghana's game insisting he is no magician.

Ghana and Egypt will face off in a 2018 World Cup qualifiers which is scheduled for 13 November in Borg El-Arab Stadium in Alexandria.

There is huge optimisim in the Egypt with fans expecting the Pharaohs to triumph over the Black Stars but the former Valencia coach is playing down the expectations.

"I trust my squad and we are confident in our abilities to win," the Argentinean manager said.

"Ghana is a big team but the 6-1 result is exceptional and rarely happens in football," he said.

"I am no magician and if I were, so why we work? There is no one way to win. I trust my players who are determined to clinch the three points," Cuper explained.

Egypt has made a good start in the World Cup qualifiers with an away win against Congo, while Ghana were held to a disappointing goalless draw at home by minnows Uganda.

"Injuries make me sad but I trust the substitutes. I believe in the team as a whole, not individuals. I don't care about any statement made by the Ghanaians," Cuper added.

Egypt top the group after beating Congo 2-1 in the first round of games.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Benedict Owusu

