West Brom manager Tony Pulis unsure about landing Leicester City all-rounder Jeff Schlupp



West Bromwich Albion are unsure of signing long-time Ghanaian target Jeffery Schlupp.

The Baggies are keeping a watching brief on the Leicester City man, who has not really enjoyed the kind of performance he would have loved.

West Brom manager Tony Pulis is a long-time admirer of the Ghana international and saw three bids in the summer rejected by the Foxes.

It's understood the Baggies are still keen on signing the versatile man despite being a valued member of Claudio Ranieri's side.

'He played on Wednesday so I don't see him being sold if he is in the team,' Pulis said on his quest to sign the defender

Schlupp, 23, has made just six appearances for the Foxes this season to heighten reports he could seeking a move in January.

Pulis may return for the player during the winter transfer window due to his raw pace, power and versatility.

The Ghanaian has been deployed as a striker, a left midfielder, a left-back and a wing-back since breaking into the first team under Sven-Goran Eriksson in 2010.

