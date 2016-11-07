Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Ghanaian midfielder Gideon Jung enjoying football at German side Hamburg


Ghanaian midfielder Gideon Jung says he's enjoying his career at German side Hamburg SV.

The 21-year-old has flourished since he joined the side, signing a contract extension until 2020.

The Ghanaian workhorse says he's excited with his progress at the club.

"I feel very comfortable in Hamburg and HSV. Here I got the chance to become a Bundesliga player," he said

"That is why I extended my contract gladly. I am not interested in long-term perspectives. We must put all our focus on getting down there."

The 6 ft 2 in midfielder was born to Ghanaian parents in the German city of Dusseldorf.

