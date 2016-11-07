Ghanaian midfielder Gideon Jung enjoying football at German side Hamburg



Ghanaian midfielder Gideon Jung says he's enjoying his career at German side Hamburg SV.

The 21-year-old has flourished since he joined the side, signing a contract extension until 2020.

The Ghanaian workhorse says he's excited with his progress at the club.

"I feel very comfortable in Hamburg and HSV. Here I got the chance to become a Bundesliga player," he said

"That is why I extended my contract gladly. I am not interested in long-term perspectives. We must put all our focus on getting down there."

The 6 ft 2 in midfielder was born to Ghanaian parents in the German city of Dusseldorf.

