Ghana striker Mahatma Otoo bids emotional farewell to Songdal fans



Ghana striker Mahatma Otoo has sent a touching message to Songdal fans after ending three-and-half years at the club.

The 24-year-old joined the European side from Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak in 2013.

The former Ghana goal king impressed heavily during the period, scoring 26 goals in 64 appearances for the Fjordane-based side.

But the Ghanaian has opted not to extend his deal with the club and he has bid an emotional farewell.

"'If the Lord be for us who can be against us?'. Today 6th November is the last day of the Tippelligaen(2016). I came here some 3 1/2 years ago to make a name for myself. As a true and disciplined professional,I discharged my obligations to the best of my abilities," he wrote

"It was topsy-turvy for Sogndal,but I am happy that I was instrumental in returning the club to the Tippelligaen when it dropped to the Oboslligaen.

"I endeared myself to the fans of the club, and indeed a lot of Norwegians who appreciated my excellence. Am grateful to them all.

"I'm not bitter with the decision of officials to bury me because I made a professional decision not to extend an existing contract. Sogndal is a big platform. But it's not a crime for player to aspire higher,and think ahead.

He added: "It's sad when offers that would have benefited the club were turned down by who strangely thought it was better to sacrifice one of their prolific strikers for the past 3 or more seasons.

"Those people were mistaken. I am a seed. I didn't die.,and wherever I find myself,by the grace of God, I will re-germinate and blossom into that great player I have always aspired to be.

"God has always watched from a distance,and decided what is good for his children in HIS OWN TIME. May be one day I will manage a team,but will not allow what I have gone through to determine the fate or destiny of any footballer,right from my country to Sogndal and beyond. FORGIVENESS is the word.

"I am always inspired by Prophet Isaiah 40:31,' they that wait on the Lord shall renew their strength. They shall mount up with wings like eagles, they shall….'

Once again thanks to the supporters,playing body and the management ' Stao No Pao."

