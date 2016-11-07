Christian Atsu: Ghanaian winger delighted by first goal at St. James' Park

Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu is on cloud nine after netting his first home goal in the English Championship on Saturday.

The Ghanaian struck early by the third minute as the Magpies recorded a 2-1 win over Cardiff City at St. James' Park.

The goal is Atsu's second in nine league matches for Rafael Benitez's outfit.

"I said I wanted to score at home, and I was very happy to celebrate my goal," Atsu told his club's official website.

"The feeling was great. In the first-half, we played really well. We pressed them high, we created a lot of chances and we could have killed the game.

"But in football, it is not that easy. They scored one, and we then fought hard to keep it at 2-1.

"We know that no team in the Championship is easy, so we tried to work hard. We worked hard for 90 minutes and we deserved the win."

The victory makes it seven consecutive league wins for Newcastle this season, leaving them six points clear at the top.

"We have the winning mentality, and everyone will take that with them going into the break," Atsu added.

"We are in front [at the top of the table] now, but we know it is difficult. You can't predict any game.

"We need to keep fighting, keep working hard and keep that winning mentality. If we do, we will go far.

"I'm very happy that there is good competition in the team - it keeps us going. I will need to continue to work hard. Of course, I want to keep starting and helping the team."

Atsu joined Newcastle on a season-long loan from Chelsea in August.

