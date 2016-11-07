English Premier League: Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores 25,000th Premier League goal

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a man for the occasion and came up trumps once again by scoring the Premier League's 25,000th goal.

The Swede's first of his brace at the Liberty Stadium saw the competition reach the landmark as the Red Devils won 3-1 in South Wales.

The Premier League's first goal was scored by Brian Deane on August 15 1992 for Sheffield United in their match against Manchester United.

Eric Cantona helped himself to the 100th goal just 10 days later while at Leeds, with Blackburn's Mike Newell scoring the 1,000th goal later that season.

Andy Townsend fired home with 5,000th goal with Aston Villa in 1996, with Tottenham's Les Ferdinand getting number 10,000 in 2001.

Moritz Volz stunned Chelsea when he smashed in the 15,000th strike for Fulham in 2006 before Villa's Marc Albrighton sealed number 20,000 in 2011.

Arsenal star Kieran Gibbs was the most recent goal hero after scoring number 24,000 on Nov 8 2015 but he has now been overshadowed by Ibrahimovic, who will never forget this moment for the rest of his life.

