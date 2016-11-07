In-form Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena is a subject of keen interest from German second-tier sides Nuremberg and Dynamo Dresden, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 21-year-old has emerged the newest sensation after scoring an incredible 14 goals for Austrian side Lustenau this season.

The hugely talented striker is now a subject of intense bidding from the two Bundesliga II sides with Austria Wien believed to be monitoring the situation, GHANAsoccernet.com can reveal.

The youngster has an exciting qualities with his burst of acceleration, quickness and creativity an ideal weapon for his suitors.

Dwamena joined the side from defunct Red Bull Academy three seasons ago and has never disappointed with consistent displays for the Austrian outfit.

The contract of the striker runs out in 2018 amid growing reports Lustenau will struggle to keep hold of the talented man.

