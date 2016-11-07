Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
7 November 2016

EXCLUSIVE: German sides Nürnberg and Dynamo Dresden jostle for red-hot Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena

In-form Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena is a subject of keen interest from German second-tier sides Nuremberg and Dynamo Dresden, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 21-year-old has emerged the newest sensation after scoring an incredible 14 goals for Austrian side Lustenau this season.

The hugely talented striker is now a subject of intense bidding from the two Bundesliga II sides  with Austria Wien believed to be monitoring the situation, GHANAsoccernet.com can reveal.

The youngster has an exciting qualities with his burst of acceleration, quickness and creativity an ideal weapon for his suitors.

Dwamena joined the side from defunct Red Bull Academy three seasons ago and has never disappointed with consistent displays for the Austrian outfit.

The contract of the striker runs out in 2018 amid growing reports Lustenau will struggle to keep hold of the talented man.

Deal with minor disagreements quickly, a small leak can sink a great ship
By: seth
