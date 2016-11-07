Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Egypt coach Hector Cuper laments injuries to key duo ahead Ghana clash

Egypt coach Hector Cuper believes he has quality replacements for his injured stars for Sunday's 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Ghana.

The Pharaohs have lost Zamalek's Mostafa Fathi withdrew after hurting his knee in a training.

Ahly's in-form midfielder Walid Soliman has been called to replace him.

Ittihad Jeddah's attacking midfielder Mahmoud Kahraba will miss the tie with injury too.

"Injuries make me sad but I trust the substitutes. I believe in the team as a whole, not individuals. I don't care about any statement made by the Ghanaians," Cuper added.

Egypt lead Group E with three points after their opening 2-1 win at Congo, Brazzaville.

Ghana are two points behind after an opening 0-0 draw with Uganda at home.

