Felix Aboagye to be a pundit on Egypt-based ON Sport TV during Ghana World Cup clash

Ex-Ghana international Felix Aboagye Felix Aboagye will be a pundit for Egyptian television ON Sport during the 2018 World Cup qualifier between the Pharaohs and the Black Stars.

The former Ghana international confirmed the news to GHANAsoccernbet.com in a telephone interview.

''The sports crew visited me here in Ghana on Sunday and has invited me to be a pundit on the game on their television on Sunday,'' Aboagye told GHANASoccernet.com

''News of my sacking from Liberty in Ghana went viral in Egypt and some clubs are keen on getting me on their technical team. I'll hold talks with some clubs after the Ghana game in Egypt.

''I'll leave on Wednesday for Egypt to go and prepare for the game.''

Aboagye is a household name in Egypt after successful stints with giants Al Ahly and Zamalek.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

