Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 7 November 2016 10:40 CET

2018 World Cup qualifier: Egypt winger Ramadan Sobhi declares himself fit to face Ghana

Egypt youngster Ramadan Sobhi has declared himself fit for Sunday's World Cup qualifier against Ghana in Alexandria.

The Stoke City winger suffered a hamstring in Saturday's 1-1 draw at West Ham United in the English Premier League.

Sobhi had to be replaced by Senegal's Mame Biram Diouf with six minutes to time.

His agent Nader Shawky told local media the injury was minior and that was confirmed by  the player on Twitter.

"Great to grab a point in a tough away game. No better way to get ready for Egypt v Ghana," Sobhi said on his Twitter account.

Sobhi, 19, has made nine appearances with Egypt and scored against Nigeria in a crucial 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Knowledge is powerless to give Life real meaning
By: NanaOsabirima
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img