2018 World Cup qualifier: Egypt winger Ramadan Sobhi declares himself fit to face Ghana

Egypt youngster Ramadan Sobhi has declared himself fit for Sunday's World Cup qualifier against Ghana in Alexandria.

The Stoke City winger suffered a hamstring in Saturday's 1-1 draw at West Ham United in the English Premier League.

Sobhi had to be replaced by Senegal's Mame Biram Diouf with six minutes to time.

His agent Nader Shawky told local media the injury was minior and that was confirmed by the player on Twitter.

"Great to grab a point in a tough away game. No better way to get ready for Egypt v Ghana," Sobhi said on his Twitter account.

Sobhi, 19, has made nine appearances with Egypt and scored against Nigeria in a crucial 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

